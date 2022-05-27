Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 16,743 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.36 per share, with a total value of $1,429,182.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 26,723 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.82 per share, with a total value of $2,239,921.86.

On Thursday, May 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,680 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,891,512.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 42,628 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $3,575,210.36.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,263 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.39 per share, with a total value of $2,905,318.57.

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.07 per share, with a total value of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.45 per share, with a total value of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. 184,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $207,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.