Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Winland stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Winland has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.
Winland Company Profile (Get Rating)
