Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Winland stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Winland has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.