WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the April 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.6 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS FSOYF opened at 5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.64. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 3.68 and a 12 month high of 6.42.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.