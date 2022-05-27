Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.66) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($68.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($46.15).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,025 ($38.06) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($28.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($68.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,959.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,691.57. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

