Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.