Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $35.70 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 22.02%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

