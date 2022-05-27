Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

