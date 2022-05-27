Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.39.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.37. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.