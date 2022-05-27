Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.93.

Shares of WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.49 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

