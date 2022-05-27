Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.77.

WDAY stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $239.37. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.49 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Workday by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,854,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

