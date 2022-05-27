Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $239.37. Workday has a one year low of $157.49 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.