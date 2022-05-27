Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $235.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.93.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a twelve month low of $157.49 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Workday by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.