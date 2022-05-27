Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $239.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.39.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $155.75 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $157.49 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.