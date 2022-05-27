Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NYSE WDAY traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.28. 145,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. Workday has a 1 year low of $157.49 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.50.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.