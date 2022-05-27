Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE WDAY traded down $15.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.50. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

