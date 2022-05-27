Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Workday stock traded down $15.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.28. The company had a trading volume of 145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.49 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.50.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

