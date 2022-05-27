Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
WWH opened at GBX 3,057.80 ($38.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 2,913.30 ($36.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,925 ($49.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,296.57.
