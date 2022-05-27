Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WWH opened at GBX 3,057.80 ($38.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 2,913.30 ($36.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,925 ($49.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,296.57.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

