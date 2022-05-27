Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, focus on WynnBET bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Given the uncertainties revolving around the crisis, the company expects the pandemic to keep affecting operations for some time. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,874. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,029,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.