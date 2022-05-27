X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in X Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

