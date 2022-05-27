Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 51.9% in May

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

