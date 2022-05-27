Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to post $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

XENE stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

