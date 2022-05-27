XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $120,120.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,399,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 181,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in XPEL by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

