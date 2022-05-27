Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 3,590,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
YMDAF stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.
Yamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
