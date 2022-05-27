Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.22 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

