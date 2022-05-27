Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Yelp reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of YELP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,772. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,604,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

