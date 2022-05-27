Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YTEN. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of YTEN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

