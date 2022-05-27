Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of YOKEY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.00.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.