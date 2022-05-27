Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of YOKEY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.00.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
