Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.56) on Friday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,270 ($15.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,665 ($20.95). The company has a market cap of £769.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,403.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.87.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

