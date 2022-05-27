Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 1,316 ($16.56) on Friday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,270 ($15.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,665 ($20.95). The company has a market cap of £769.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,403.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.87.
