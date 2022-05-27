Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

YUEIY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

