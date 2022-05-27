Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Archer Aviation’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer Aviation.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 131.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.46 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

