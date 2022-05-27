Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

BLPH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.17.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

