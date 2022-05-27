Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CS Disco posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

LAW opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in CS Disco by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 33.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 310,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

