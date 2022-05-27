Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 412,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,139. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

