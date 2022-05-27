Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will post ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 23,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,198. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

