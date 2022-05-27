Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiromic BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,999. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

