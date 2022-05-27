Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.16 Million

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will post $74.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the highest is $74.70 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $66.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $299.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $303.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $323.88 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $337.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

