Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) to announce $3.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.90 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.92.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

