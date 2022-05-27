Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.94. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.85. 602,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,235. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,705 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

