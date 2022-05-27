Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

WMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,175. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.