Zacks: Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will post $105.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.99 million to $112.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $437.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.38 million to $452.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.48 million, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $429.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $200,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,780 shares of company stock worth $3,666,104. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

