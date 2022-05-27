Zacks: Analysts Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $38.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.24 billion. General Motors reported sales of $34.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $153.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.75 billion to $155.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.73 billion to $172.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of GM opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

