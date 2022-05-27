Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $7.95 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,387.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

