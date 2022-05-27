Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) will post $31.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $29.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $126.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $138.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

GNTY stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,807,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

