Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. MRC Global posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. 5,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

