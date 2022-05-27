Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.17 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

