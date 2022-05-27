Zacks: Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 34,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,774. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,787,000 after acquiring an additional 516,282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after buying an additional 501,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

