Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $28.85 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 1,021,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 140.6% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,839,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,845 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $459.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

