Zacks: Analysts Expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Vacasa posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 21,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,074. Vacasa has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

