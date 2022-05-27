Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,229,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after buying an additional 2,464,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LFG opened at $19.32 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

