Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.51 million and the lowest is $22.50 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $91.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $96.95 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $98.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMG opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

